News

Marc Lottering brings award-nominated show to Gqeberha

Comedian goes full circle with performances at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 24 April 2025

After 23 years of bringing big laughs, style and hair to stage, comedian Marc Lottering will be returning to one of the venues that kickstarted his career when he brings his latest show to Gqeberha this weekend.

As part of his first nationwide comedy tour, Lottering performed at the then Opera House and in a full-circle moment will be delivering his latest offering, Marc Eugene Lottering, at the newly renovated Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on Friday and Saturday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 23 April 2025
Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 23 April 2025

Most Read