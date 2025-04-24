National Playwright Competition winner’s work to premiere at arts festival
After claiming top honours in the 2025 National Playwright Competition and bagging the R25,000 cash prize, a bright new voice in theatre is hoping to make a profound impact through the performance of her new script which will premier at the National Arts Festival.
Campbell Meas’s play Vakavigwa (Burials/They were buried) will be among the most highly anticipated performances at this year’s festival and will see her join the likes of Sibongakonke Mama, Amy Louise Wilson and Koleka Putuma, who have previously won the competition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.