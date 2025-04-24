Nelson Mandela Bay councillors question appointment of acting city manager
The legitimacy of Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Ted Pillay’s appointment was questioned by opposition councillors at Wednesday’s council meeting.
The parties said he might be presiding over the meeting illegally...
