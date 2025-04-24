Paradise Beach father gets life for sex abuse of children
No other sentence suitable for man who raped his daughter, among other crimes, says judge
The final gavel came down on the “house of horrors” in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday when a Paradise Beach father was jailed for life.
The judge found that no sentence other than life imprisonment could be considered suitable for the man who failed in his duty to protect his daughter...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.