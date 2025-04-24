News

Paradise Beach father gets life for sex abuse of children

No other sentence suitable for man who raped his daughter, among other crimes, says judge

By Kathryn Kimberley - 24 April 2025

The final gavel came down on the “house of horrors” in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday when a Paradise Beach father was jailed for life.

The judge found that no sentence other than life imprisonment could be considered suitable for the man who failed in his duty to protect his daughter...

