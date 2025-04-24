The basic education department's recent announcement about teacher assistant posts has sparked a debate on social media.
The programme, which aims to empower young people to develop as professionals, is open to unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 34. However, some social media users have argued the age restriction is discriminatory and unfair to those older than 35, considering the unemployment rate.
Some users suggested the age restriction could have a negative effect on voting results. They argued most people who vote are older than 35 and this might discourage them from voting in the next elections.
However, not all users agreed with the criticism. Some believed the age restriction is necessary to prioritise the needs of younger people.
Successful candidates will receive a stipend of R4,000 per month (less 1% UIF contribution) and R30 for data. Applications opened on April 22 and will close on May 9. Interviews will be conducted between May 19 and 31 and contracts will begin on June 2 and last until November.
Schools have been advised to provide opportunities for disabled youth and women, and to prioritise youth in communities where the schools are located.
The departments encouraged youth to apply for the opportunities “so they are included in these huge job opportunities which can propel them into greater opportunities and allow them to develop as professionals”.
POLL | Do you think people over 35 should be considered for teacher assistant posts?
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo
The basic education department's recent announcement about teacher assistant posts has sparked a debate on social media.
The programme, which aims to empower young people to develop as professionals, is open to unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 34. However, some social media users have argued the age restriction is discriminatory and unfair to those older than 35, considering the unemployment rate.
Some users suggested the age restriction could have a negative effect on voting results. They argued most people who vote are older than 35 and this might discourage them from voting in the next elections.
However, not all users agreed with the criticism. Some believed the age restriction is necessary to prioritise the needs of younger people.
Successful candidates will receive a stipend of R4,000 per month (less 1% UIF contribution) and R30 for data. Applications opened on April 22 and will close on May 9. Interviews will be conducted between May 19 and 31 and contracts will begin on June 2 and last until November.
Schools have been advised to provide opportunities for disabled youth and women, and to prioritise youth in communities where the schools are located.
The departments encouraged youth to apply for the opportunities “so they are included in these huge job opportunities which can propel them into greater opportunities and allow them to develop as professionals”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News