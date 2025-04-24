The murder of a Gqeberha woman under mysterious circumstances at a holiday home in Oyster Bay is still under investigation.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said on Thursday evening that no arrests had been made.
Vanessa van Rensburg, 36, was discovered lying on her back in the living room of her boyfriend’s double-storey house in Kabeljou Street during the early hours of Easter Sunday.
The mother of two young children had bruises around her neck and on other parts of her body. She was declared dead at the scene.
Her family has hired a private investigator to probe the murder.
The Herald
Probe into Nelson Mandela Bay woman’s murder continues
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
