Rape accused bishop Zondo's request for judge to recuse himself denied

Pretoria high court judge Papi Mosopa has rejected an application brought by Rivers of Living Waters Ministries bishop Stephen Zondo for his recusal in his rape matter.
“The application for my recusal as the presiding judge in the trial of the applicant is hereby refused,” Mosopa said.
The judge said he could not recuse himself based on unsubstantial grounds and emphasised that he was not biased and that he did not fail in upholding his oath.
“I do not have an interest in the outcome of this matter,” he said.
The application comes after Zondo's several applications, including an application for a discharge of some counts in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.
In the discharge application, Zondo's advocate Piet Pistorius argued that the evidence against him was plotted. Mosopa denied this application, saying Zondo had a case to answer.
Zondo faces 10 charges in which he is accused of raping seven women — mostly members of his church.
According to testimonies heard in court, Zondo's alleged modus operandi was to lure women into his office to pray for them, only to sexually assault or rape them.
The court heard witnesses who gave their accounts in open court and in camera of how they were allegedly raped in Zondo's office.
In another instance, Zondo allegedly raped a former member of his church and her child.
One witness recounted how Zondo raped her and later told her: “Thanks for trusting me with your body.”
A sister of one of the alleged victims testified on Tuesday that the pastor put his genitals in the victim's mouth.
Pretorius asked that the matter be stood down for him to reflect and consider the judgment, if necessary, and take instructions from his client.
The matter has been postponed to a provisional date on May 22 for Pretorius to take instructions on the judgment.
