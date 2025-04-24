Stadium workers disrupt council meeting over employment contracts
The start of Wednesday’s council meeting was disrupted by a group of Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium workers who demanded an end to month-to-month contracts and to be employed full time.
They have been on month-to-month contracts for a year...
