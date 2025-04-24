Two ex-supermarket workers charged with stealing R2.3m from employer
Two former Acres SPAR employees were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court charged with fraud, theft and money laundering.
Former Acres SPAR general manager Nicole Bekker, 37, and former bookkeeper Chantelle Erasmus, 48, appeared before the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court after their arrest by the Hawks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.