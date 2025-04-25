Acting city boss accused of tardy response to tender dispute
But Pillay says he is working hard to expedite flood repairs
Nelson Mandela Bay acting manager Ted Pillay has been accused by councillors of only acting seven days after he received a memorandum which alluded to potential collusion related to R53m in disaster funding.
The memorandum that accuses seven officials of collusion took centre stage late on Wednesday night during a council meeting, with councillors not happy with responses provided by Pillay why a deviation was used to hire eight contractors. ..
