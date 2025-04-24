ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has claimed he was being framed with the arms deal case by ANC cadres who are now claiming he was a spy.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters shortly after his fraud and corruption case in relation to the arms deal was adjourned in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, Zuma said some former comrades had a long-standing vendetta against him.

Zuma's arms deals case was heard next door to the inquest hearing into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli which attracted a number of high-ranking members.

“Those who hate me now are saying I was an agent on Robben Island spying on other comrades. I have never been a spy — how can I spent 10 years in jail spying on other comrades,” he said.

Zuma said he did not understand how he was linked to the arms deal matter because he was not party to the talks.

“When there was talks regarding the arms deal, I was an economic development MEC here in KwaZulu-Natal and the president was Dr Nelson Mandela and his deputy was Thabo Mbeki. Mandela and Mbeki were the ones who were involved in the talks but when there are allegations that some people have stolen the money, they say it is Zuma and a Durban based-businessman,” he said.

Zuma said he didn't understand why people disliked him.

“These people have chased me for many years, chasing for nothing,” he said.

Zuma said he was adamant he would walk free in the case against him.

“There is no case against me, this case is against the dead because many people who were implicated are late now,” he said.

Zuma said his haters want to suffocate and drain him. He said he is happy now because there is the MK party which is going to truly liberate people.

“MK party is the only hope for the people of this country, and our rivals are shivering. Wherever you go people are talking about MK party,” he said.

Zuma said when they spoke about the MK, they were talking about a spear, adding it was the Zulus who defeated the British army in the battle of iSandlwana using spears.

He urged people to vote in their numbers in the upcoming elections to claim back the country. Last year they stole our votes, they cannot do it next time,” he said, adding that the case over election rigging is pending.

Zuma also took a swipe at the GNU, accusing black parties of working with white parties, which was counter-revolutionary.

“Voters will punish all those parties in the upcoming elections for what they are doing,” he said.

Zuma was accompanied by members of the national command including party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Magasela Mzobe.

Shivambu maintained regal power even though he is under pressure for visiting fugitive prophet Shepherd Bashiri in Malawi during the Easter holidays.

Speaking to the party supporters, Shivambu said they have no doubt that Zuma would walk free in the arms deal case.

He said the case against Zuma is based on hatred.