Memorial service to be held for victims of George building collapse
A memorial service will be held a year to the day after 34 people lost their lives during the collapse of a multistorey building in George.
The memorial service will be hosted on May 6 at the building site in Victoria Road to honour the victims and provide some solace to their families and friends...
