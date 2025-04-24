Usindiso fire accused 'not under influence at commission of inquiry'

The cross-examination of Johannesburg advocate Ntu Hamilton Moloto, the key state witness in the Usindiso fire trial, continued in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Moloto, who was evidence leader at the Khampepe commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire, testified on the allegations that accused Sithembiso Mdlalose was intoxicated before making confession to the commission.

Mdlalose is allegedly responsible for the Usindiso building fire which claimed 76 lives in 2023. He testified before the commission and allegedly confessed to starting the fire.

He was apprehended in January last year and charged with 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Moloto told the court that during the commission, Mdlalose broke down in his earlier consultation with evidence leaders, mentioning that the exercise was futile as he had not been telling the truth.