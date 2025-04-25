Young models to own the catwalk with confidence in Freedom Day show
A pinch of pizazz, bucket loads of personality and, of course, a big stage presence — these fundamental aspects have all contributed to the success and self-assurance of the youths trained by Premiere Models.
The successful agency’s young models will again take centre stage on Freedom Day on Monday in a modelling show at the Kwanoxolo Community Centre...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.