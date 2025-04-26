Man's body recovered from ravine in Van Der Kemps Kloof

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a ravine in Gqeberha's northern areas on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene in Van Der Kemps Kloof in Bethelsdorp just before 5pm, according to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
She said a passer-by spotted the body in the water.
“At about 4.40pm, Bethelsdorp police responded to a complaint at Van Der Kemps Kloof,” she said.
“On arrival, members of the community pointed out the body in the water.”
She said with the assistance of the police's diving unit, the body was retrieved.
“The identity of the deceased is unknown at this stage.
“The man was wearing a pair of white Hemisphere sneakers with black laces, a black 'Bob Marley' hoodie, a red Nike zip-up top, a brown Reebok sweater, and a pair of red and black Nike sweatpants.
“He is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.
“The deceased also had the words 'This is bad' tattooed on his chest, as well as a tribal tattoo on his left leg.”
She said the cause of death was not yet known.
An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.
The Herald
