Mchunu apologises to principal implicated as suspect in rape of child
Police minister responds to request from AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has written a letter to Gerrie Nel of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit to apologise to Jaco Pieters, the principal of Bergview College in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, for implicating him as a possible suspect in the rape of a minor that became national news.
“This matter has attracted much publicity in the mainstream mass media as well as on social media. This wide publicity is to be expected, given the scourge of sexual violence against women and children, particularly the girl child,” Mchunu wrote.
“The SAPS has identified rape as a national priority crime which must receive urgent attention not only from them but all sectors of society across all divides.
“I have noted that in paragraph 1 of your e-mail to the national commissioner, you state that the letter is meant ‘to provide the minister of police an opportunity to publicly apologise to our client and those others mentioned in his media statement.’ I have noted that you are also expressing satisfaction on the manner in which the SAPS has sought to clarify and rebut some misinformation circulating in the social media subsequent to the media statement issued by the ministry of police on March 29.
“As the minister of police, I take responsibility for the statement in question. I would like to assure you that it was issued in good faith and there was no malicious intent whatsoever. I authorised the issuing of the statement on the basis of information I had received and I had no reason not to believe in the truthfulness of the information that was placed before me.
“It later emerged that this information was inaccurate, a matter that will be addressed internally by the national commissioner of police.
“As the minister of police, I have been entrusted with public power, which I must exercise diligently and responsibly, in ensuring the SAPS carries out its constitutional duty to prevent, combat and investigate crime. This is a duty the SAPS has accepted and tries to fulfil every day.
“Over and above all this, I have a responsibility to provide overall leadership, guidance and support to the SAPS. In discharging these responsibilities, I strive to be honest but may not be perfect.”
Mchunu said in the course of investigating crimes, mistakes might be committed, adding there was no inherent malice in committing a mistake, even though police strive for perfection at all times.
“I categorically state that I never at any stage had an intention to defame your client nor any other person for that matter.
“I am prepared to apologise to your client who was incorrectly identified as a suspect in this matter.”
