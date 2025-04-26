Tributes pour in for much-loved councillor killed in car crash

Tributes are pouring in for Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Johnny Arends, who was killed in a head-on collision on Friday night.
Arends was the councillor for Ward 34, which covers Arcadia.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 11pm on the R75. Two people died.
“Despatch detectives opened a culpable homicide case after two people died in a head-on collision late Friday evening on the R75,” she said.
“Two vehicles, a grey Hyundai and a silver Suzuki, collided head on on the R75 intersection near Bayland.
“The driver of the Hyundai was 62 years old, and the driver of the Suzuki was 52. Both died at the scene.”
Bay DA caucus leader Rano Kayser said Arends was one of the longest-serving councillors in the municipality, having dedicated more than 20 years to public service.
“He carried many responsibilities and wore many hats, including overseeing safety and security.
“He was a fighter, always placing the needs of residents at the heart of his work,” he said.
He said Arends gave a voice to those who could not speak for themselves.
“He served as ward councillor for two terms in Ward 34, Arcadia.
“We will remember him as a humble and disciplined colleague, always ready to advance the interests of the community. We now grant him his well-earned rest.”
DA constituency leader for the city's northern areas and provincial chair, Yusuf Cassim, said the party was saddened by his death.
“Johnny was a steadfast presence,” he said, further describing him as passionate, resilient and caring.
“He will be deeply missed.
“The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the community he was so dedicated to.”
The Herald
Image: FACEBOOK
