The funeral service for legendary actor Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa is underway at the Alberton Civic Centre on Gauteng's East Rand.
The award-winning actor passed away at the age of 65 last week Wednesday. He has being hailed as an activist who fought to transform the acting industry with a career spanning over four decades
WATCH LIVE | Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service
Entertainment
Courtesy of SABC
