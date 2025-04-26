News

WATCH LIVE | Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service

26 April 2025
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for legendary actor Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa is underway at the Alberton Civic Centre on Gauteng's East Rand.

The award-winning actor passed away at the age of 65 last week Wednesday. He has being hailed as an activist who fought to transform the acting industry with a career spanning over four decades

