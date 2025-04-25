An employee was killed in a locomotive-related accident at Moab Khotsong mine on Friday morning, Harmony Gold Mining Company reported.
The company said all relevant authorities, family and stakeholders had been informed. An investigation into the incident was under way, led by the department of mineral and petroleum resources.
“We are profoundly saddened by this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of our colleague during this incredibly difficult time,” Harmony Group CEO Beyers Nel said.
The company said achieving zero harm remained its priority at all its operations.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it was outraged by yet another senseless death of a worker.
“Amcu notes with great concern the alarming increase in transportation and mining-related injuries, which have risen to 72, according to the Samrass report dated April 21.”
The union said transportation and mining-related deaths were now the second leading cause of fatalities in the South African mining industry, following fall-of-ground incidents.
“Year to date, the industry has recorded eight fall-of-ground fatalities and six from transportation incidents,” the union said.
It said this death brings to 18 the total number of deaths in the South African mining industry so far thus year, compared to 11 during the same period last year.
Amcu said Harmony Gold was currently the worst-performing company, with eight fatalities to date.
TimesLIVE
Worker killed at Harmony's Moab Khotsong mine
Image: DADO RUVIC
