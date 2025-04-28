News

Truckload of tyres stolen from municipal depot

By Riaan Marais - 28 April 2025
Armed men allegedly held security guards at gunpoint at a municipal depot in Deal Party on Sunday and stole a truckload of tyres
BRAZEN ROBBERY: Armed men allegedly held security guards at gunpoint at a municipal depot in Deal Party on Sunday and stole a truckload of tyres
Image: razgulyaev / 123rf

The wheels came off at a municipal storage depot in Deal Party on Sunday night when armed suspects made off with an undisclosed number of tyres.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said initial reports indicated that the incident happened at about 11pm.

“Four guards were on duty at an automotive storage depot in Metcalfe Road when a group of armed suspects, wearing balaclavas, approached them and threatened them,” she said. 

“Two guards stationed at the gate were ordered to call the other two guards, who were elsewhere on the premises, and all four were then held at gunpoint.” 

She said the gate to the premises had been opened and a truck brought in.

The door to one of the buildings was then kicked open and the suspects started loading tyres for various vehicles onto the truck, she said.

It is unclear how many tyres were loaded before all the suspects fled and the truck was driven away.

Janse van Rensburg said according to reports, two of the guards had gone to the municipal offices at the Lillian Diedericks building in Central to report the incident.

No injuries were reported.

A case of robbery with aggravating circumstances is under investigation.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Egypt vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
2025 National Freedom Day celebrations

Most Read