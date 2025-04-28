Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has condemned an alleged act of vandalism in which 11 classrooms were razed in a fire which broke out at Riverlea High School on Sunday evening.
“Preliminary reports indicate the fire started in an unused classroom and rapidly spread, resulting in the destruction of an entire block. These 11 classrooms have been completely burnt down along with their furniture. Of the affected classrooms, four of them were actively being used by grade 8 learners, while the remainder were unoccupied,” he said.
He said an entire male toilet block was also destroyed.
“The Gauteng education department is working urgently to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption when schooling resumes on May 5. A temporary plan has been put in place to use the school hall for affected learners while arrangements are being finalised for the delivery of four mobile classrooms, fully furnished, to replace the lost classrooms.”
Vandalism suspected as fire guts 11 classrooms, ablution block at Gauteng school
Image: SUPPLIED
Chiloane said the rest of the school’s infrastructure was intact and operations for other grades would continue without significant challenges.
“About 230 learners are directly affected by the aftermath of this fire, and every effort is being made to normalise the situation swiftly.
“We condemn this senseless act of destruction in the strongest possible terms. An attack on a school is an attack on the future of our country and acts of this nature must be treated with the utmost seriousness.
“We appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident to assist law enforcement in their investigations. We remain committed to supporting the Riverlea High School community and will provide further updates as the situation develops.”
