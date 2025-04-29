Call for swift justice after KZN municipal employee shot in front of family

Family and colleagues of slain former South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) treasurer Thamsanqa “Bhenja” Ndlovu, who was shot dead on Thursday in front of his wife and children, are calling for swift justice.
“We are living in fear because we don’t know who is next. What is more disturbing is how he was ambushed while making his way to the gate of his home,” said family spokesperson Jacky Ndlovu.
Thamsanqa, 39, was employed at Umvoti local municipality.
“We want this murder to be treated as high profile. We want proper updates on the development because he didn't inform us his life was in danger, “said Ndlovu.
Thamsanqa was a father of five children and his family was reeling after his murder.
“His wife and children witnessed the attack when bullets were fired at him,” said Ndlovu.
Thamsanqa’s role in the community won him the hearts of many in Ngome on the outskirts of Greytown.
“He was a servant of the people and he loved his community. He was a harmoniser, even in our family, as he was able to intervene when conflict arose,” said Ndlovu.
They will remember him as someone who had a warm heart, sharp intellect and who persevered despite obstacles.
“From an early age one could pick up how Thami had a knack for being a leader and he often railed against violence. We have never seen him furious as a family. We have been robbed of a good person,” said Ndlovu.
Samwu regional secretary Nkosikhona Biyela said the death of Thamsanqa was not only a loss to his family and friends but a blow to the trade union movement.
“Bhenja served our organisation with unwavering commitment, principled leadership and a deep love for the workers he represented. His legacy of diligence, integrity and revolutionary discipline will be etched in the annals of Samwu and the broader democratic movement,” said Biyela.
He said the organisation was outraged by his murder.
“We call upon law enforcement agencies to act with the urgency, thoroughness and dedication this tragedy demands. We urge them to leave no stone unturned. No family, no comrade, no worker should have to suffer the pain and injustice of losing a loved one in such a cruel and senseless manner,” said Biyela.
“In honour of Bhenja’s life and contribution, let us recommit ourselves to the cause he held so dear — the relentless struggle for worker rights, dignity and a society free of exploitation and violence.”
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda didn't respond to queries about the investigation at Greytown police station.
TimesLIVE
Call for swift justice after KZN municipal employee shot in front of family
Image: SUPPLIED
