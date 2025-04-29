Gqeberha man gets life for kidnapping, rape

The state has secured a hefty sentence for a Gqeberha man who kidnapped, assaulted and raped a woman at his house in Jacksonville a year ago.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Cheslyn Matroos, 41, had been handed an effective sentence of life imprisonment by the city’s regional court on Tuesday.
On April 13 2024, Matroos took the 25-year-old woman from a friend’s house in Windvogel against her will.
He forced her into his car and drove to his own home in Jacksonville, where he assaulted her and raped her twice.
There were also further attempts to rape the victim, who was known to the man.
The next morning, the woman escaped and ran to a friend’s house nearby.
While she did not tell her friend what had happened the night before, she asked to borrow a phone, which she used to call the police and report the matter.
She was taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre, where a medical examination confirmed injuries consistent with rape.
The police then arrested Matroos at his house.
During the investigation and throughout the trial he maintained his innocence, claiming the woman had accompanied him freely to his home and the sex had been consensual.
However, the court rejected his defence, and he was accordingly convicted on two counts of rape, and individual counts of attempted rape, assault and kidnapping.
Arguing in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Kenny van Biljon said the offence had been premeditated, had caused the victim severe physical and emotional trauma, and it was the court’s duty to send a clear message against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).
Matroos was handed two life sentences for the rapes, 15 years for attempted rape, five years for kidnapping and two years for assault.
The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve an effective life term.
The court also ordered that his name be added the National Register for Sex Offenders.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the woman for her bravery in coming forward to report the case.
He urged all victims of abuse to come forward, and said the NPA endeavoured to prosecute all perpetrators of GBV.
