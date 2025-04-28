A maximum of 150 harvesters will be permitted to access Cape Vidal gate per day and ticketing will be co-ordinated by the western shore and Bhangazi claimants.
TimesLIVE
Harvest season for cultural plant to open next week in KZN
Image: iSmangiliso Wetlands Park Authority
Harvesting of a plant widely used for cultural activities and to make Zulu crafts will commence next week.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in conjunction with iSimangaliso Wetlands Park Authority has announced the official dates for the harvesting of incema, also known as common rush, for areas falling under the park.
Scores of community members in the far north of the province, especially women, rely on the plant to create a variety of Zulu crafts which are sold. The plant is used for creating traditional sleeping mats which are often used at funerals and weddings. Some traditional healers use it for medicinal purposes.
Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the decision to announce the dates follows meetings attended by the St Lucia and western shore harvesting committees.
These are made up of community representatives who have assessed the availability of harvestable natural resources for the season from May 5 to 20.
“After thorough deliberation and field assessments, both committees unanimously agreed to proceed with the harvesting operations,” said Mntambo.
A maximum of 150 harvesters will be permitted to access Cape Vidal gate per day and ticketing will be co-ordinated by the western shore and Bhangazi claimants.
Operating hours for harvesting will begin at 6am and conclude at 3pm daily. Access to transport will be restricted to three vehicles that will be permitted to transport harvesters in and out of the park.
“We trust that the start of the incema harvesting season will bring much-needed economic relief to our communities. However, we must emphasise that this is not just a cultural or economic activity — it takes place within a game reserve, where the presence of wildlife poses risks,” said Mntambo.
Ezemvelo’s biodiversity executive manager Vuyi Radebe urged the harvesters to be aware of the protocols.
“All harvesters are urged to complete the indemnity forms and attend the mandatory induction and safety briefings. Your safety is our priority.” said Radebe.
Radebe urged the public to follow the signage that will be erected in strategically places to guide the harvesters.
While there are at least five types of the plant to be harvested, including igceba, indulu, ibhoma and ikhwani, harvesters will not be allowed to harvest reeds due to the St Lucia area being waterlogged.
“At the western shore, reeds will be harvested sometime in June and the harvesting dates will be communicated in due course,” said Mntambo.
