Humansdorp hospital staff under siege
Trauma unit descends into war zone, with gang members sowing fear
The Humansdorp Provincial Hospital is slowly turning into a war zone, with medical staff fearing for their lives, constantly forced to look over their shoulders as gang violence spills over from the streets into their trauma unit.
Gun-toting criminals, unruly patients under the influence of drugs and threats of being followed home by violent gangsters have repeatedly been reported to the department of health, but security at the state hospital remains sparse and ineffective...
