Lifesaving competition set to bring in tourism revenue
Hundreds of lifesavers descended on Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend for the start of a week of competition for the top honours in SA.
The 2025 DHL National Lifesaving Championship got under way at Kings Beach on Sunday, and about 1,000 competitors are expected to make their way to Gqeberha’s beachfront during the next week...
