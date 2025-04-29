Memorial service planned for slain Nelson Mandela Bay mom
Gqeberha mother of two Vanessa van Rensburg, found murdered in the lounge of her boyfriend’s Oyster Bay holiday home, will be cremated on Wednesday, with a memorial service to be held on the same day.
Thirty-six-year-old Van Rensburg’s body was discovered during the early hours of Easter Sunday...
