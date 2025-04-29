New nature reserve opens up Bushman's River biodiversity corridor
Brad and Alice Preserve near Alexandria linked to Tanglewood Conservation Area in rewilding project
A key new nature reserve has been unveiled and fences have been lowered in a pioneering conservation corridor on the Bushman’s River which has the backing of a powerful US investor.
The two events were celebrated at a muddy but joyous ceremony at the new Brad and Alice Preserve in the rolling Albany thicket terrain northwest of Alexandria...
