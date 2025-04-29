Non-functional bulletproof vests, uniform woes, have Nelson Mandela Bay cops hot under the collar
Nelson Mandela Bay police officers are working in worn-out clothing, wearing expired bulletproof vests, do not have enough vehicles and are paying out of their own pockets for toilet paper.
This is all allegedly due to supply chain management failures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.