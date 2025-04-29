Oceans economy in spotlight as minister launches provincial G20 in Gqeberha
It is all hands on deck for small businesses to participate in the oceans economy.
This was the message from small business development minister Stella Ndabeni...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.