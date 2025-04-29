Write-off only tip of Nelson Mandela Bay debt iceberg
Municipality owed R8bn for water, with R16bn outstanding for residential and business rates and services
The R2.6bn that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to write off represents only a fraction of the R8bn owed for water at residential properties.
A total of R16bn is owed by residential and business properties for rates and services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.