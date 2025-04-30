Harrowing claims of historical sexual abuse at Nelson Mandela Bay orphanage
Man, 55, alleges he was abused by trainee teacher as a child at Nazareth House
A man residing in the UK is pursuing a civil lawsuit against the Sisters of Nazareth, alleging that he was sexually abused as a child while living in an orphanage they operated in Gqeberha.
The 55-year-old man, who declined to be named, lived for four years in the late ’70s and early ’80s at Nazareth House, which today focuses on care for the elderly and frail...
