Inquest opened after fisherman’s body recovered from lake

By Herald Reporter - 30 April 2025
Bystanders on the scene where the body of a man was recovered by police divers at the North End Lake
Police divers recovered the body of a man from the North End Lake on Wednesday afternoon after the raft he was on with a friend capsized on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was declared dead at the scene and that an inquest docket had been opened for further investigation.

“The name of the deceased will be released once the next of kin have been informed,” she said.

The 26-year-old man had gone missing after the fishing raft capsized at about 8pm on Tuesday.

The man who was with him at the time managed to swim to shore.

