Knysna mayor reports receiving death threats over council issue
Knysna mayor Thando Matika has reported a case of intimidation to the police against a man who allegedly made death threats against him in a community WhatsApp group.
Matika said he was sent voice recordings of a man speaking in Xhosa, urging him to step down if he couldn’t handle the pressure of the position...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.