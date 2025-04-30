Nelson Mandela Bay metro faces more legal threats over tenders
Pressure mounts to resolve disputes over awarding of contracts for flood repair work
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been threatened with court action again to have the appointment of two contractors for the R89m repairs of the Matanzima Bridge reviewed and set aside.
The municipality also faced threats from the same lawyer representing three contractors, who warned of seeking an urgent court interdict to halt R53m worth of projects awarded through an informal tender process...
