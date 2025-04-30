News

Search continues for man at North End Lake after raft capsizes

By Brandon Nel - 30 April 2025
A crowd gathers at North End Lake as police divers search for a 26-year-old man who went missing after a fishing raft capsized on Tuesday night
Police divers are still searching for a 26-year-old man who went missing after a fishing raft capsized in North End Lake on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said two people were fishing at the lake at about 8pm when their raft overturned.

She said one of the men managed to swim to shore, but the other was still unaccounted for.

“SA Police Service divers are busy with their search for the missing person,” she said.

This is a developing story.

