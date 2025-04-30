The Herald has been part of Siya Kolisi’s journey all the way

It was on the eve of the 2019 Rugby World Cup that Siya and Rachel Kolisi realised they needed to use their new-found publicity to create positive change.
And given Siya's difficult circumstances growing up, they opted to assist less fortunate children in achieving their dreams.
“Growing up in Zwide, I know if you are not training or doing something positive, you will go to the other side where I was, I was smoking, drinking, mixing with the wrong people.
“I knew that you have to give kids more good choices so they have something that can build them into positive human beings while also getting them physically healthy."
Through the Kolisi foundation, dozens of children have benefited through programmes including one of their flagship initiatives, the Siyaphakama (We Rise) Programme.
The programme aims to bring physical education, resources and support to six schools, with emphasis on the role of movement, play and sports in childhood development.
He said his mother’s experience with gender-based violence also saw them place emphasis on tackling the issue through the programme and education.
“I saw the consequences of GBV on her body, how she changed.
“I never wanted her memory to be that, which is why the name Siyaphakama (We Rise) is so important so that it can bring great memories, change people’s lives, turning the negative into a positive.
“I wanted her to be remembered through the light of what we do, in helping people that went through some of the worst things she experienced and turn them into good.
“My mom’s name is Phakama and her name is so powerful it means ‘Rise’.”
Several people, businesses and institutions of higher learning have made pledges in celebration of the paper’s milestone including Nelson Mandela University, Langson Attorneys and Isuzu Motors SA, among others.
Isuzu Motors SA’s senior manager: brand strategy and field marketing, Nandi Matomela, said they were proud to be part of the historic milestone and celebrating a publication that had stood the test of time.
“The Herald has long been a trusted voice, with its deep rooted connection to the community, it empowers people to make informed decisions about their lives, their communities and the broader socioeconomic environment.
“It has helped to foster transparency, accountability and active engagement — cornerstones of a healthy democracy. The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA share a long-standing relationship.
“Rooted in the rich history of Nelson Mandela Bay, over the years, our collaboration with the publication has played a vital role in highlighting key aspects of our journey, ranging from significant business milestones, our commitment to transformation to major investments and corporate social investment initiatives,” Matomela said.
Wilma Langson of Langson Attorneys said The Herald had played an important role in shaping conversations in the metro and also assisted her in learning to read when she was introduced to the paper at the age of four.
“The Herald creates dialogue, there is dialogue in the community, at breakfast tables around the paper as I grew up, I learnt that the paper could hold the powerful accountable and reflect the heartbeat of society.
“We are still subscribers of the paper so every single day the paper has been part of my life.
“We are honoured to know that through the celebration, our proceeds will help in the support of the upliftment of the community,” Langson said.
NMU deputy vice-chancellor for engagement and transformation, Professor Andre Keet, said the paper had an important role to play in demystifying fake news.
“The Herald as a newspaper is rooted in the life, interests of Gqeberha and the metro community.
“The media plays an important role in cutting through the surface of fake news that we experience on a daily basis.
“It is crucially important to have an institution like The Herald to share truthful accounts of life in society from all available angles. Allowing its readers to make their own interpretations of the stories.”
The red-carpet affair will take place at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday and will see performances from major SA musicians including Ami Faku, J’Something, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Dumza Maswana and Unathi Nkayi as the host.
Exclusive memorabilia will be signed by Kolisi and auctioned on the evening.
The Herald
The Herald has been part of Siya Kolisi’s journey all the way
Bok captain first made the news as promising 12-year-old at Grey High
Image: CARLI SMITH
The story and successes of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi have been documented by media from around the globe but SA’s oldest daily publication has been tracking his journey long before the popularity of his back-to-back World Cup wins.
Since the age of 12, when Kolisi’s career really started to show promise with his selection for Grey High School, The Herald has been there to tell his tale.
And now decades later, the newspaper and one of SA’s most iconic sportsmen, are again working together to improve the lives of the less fortunate, with a part of the proceeds from The Herald’s 180 Year Celebrations being donated to the Kolisi Foundation.
The black-tie event taking place at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday will see a host of popular SA entertainers headlining the star-studded evening.
Kolisi said he was honoured and humbled to be partnering with the paper considering his first interaction with The Herald was at the age of 12 and it had since played a pivotal role in documenting his journey.
“I had never seen The Herald before that, because I did not read, as a youth I never imagined the paper would celebrate its 180th anniversary with me.
“There was no way that I could dream of things like that.
“The Herald has always shared my journey. They had pictures of me when we played Grey Bloem. It is special to be connected to the people of my home through The Herald.
“When I made Eastern Province, my first rugby contract, they have been with me since the beginning when I was in school, they have all my stories.
“It is a huge honour for me to be there; they could have chosen anyone. It is important for me to honour them at this time. They have told my stories whether good or bad. I am grateful I was part of their journey.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Several people, businesses and institutions of higher learning have made pledges in celebration of the paper’s milestone including Nelson Mandela University, Langson Attorneys and Isuzu Motors SA, among others.
Isuzu Motors SA’s senior manager: brand strategy and field marketing, Nandi Matomela, said they were proud to be part of the historic milestone and celebrating a publication that had stood the test of time.
“The Herald has long been a trusted voice, with its deep rooted connection to the community, it empowers people to make informed decisions about their lives, their communities and the broader socioeconomic environment.
“It has helped to foster transparency, accountability and active engagement — cornerstones of a healthy democracy. The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA share a long-standing relationship.
“Rooted in the rich history of Nelson Mandela Bay, over the years, our collaboration with the publication has played a vital role in highlighting key aspects of our journey, ranging from significant business milestones, our commitment to transformation to major investments and corporate social investment initiatives,” Matomela said.
Wilma Langson of Langson Attorneys said The Herald had played an important role in shaping conversations in the metro and also assisted her in learning to read when she was introduced to the paper at the age of four.
“The Herald creates dialogue, there is dialogue in the community, at breakfast tables around the paper as I grew up, I learnt that the paper could hold the powerful accountable and reflect the heartbeat of society.
“We are still subscribers of the paper so every single day the paper has been part of my life.
“We are honoured to know that through the celebration, our proceeds will help in the support of the upliftment of the community,” Langson said.
NMU deputy vice-chancellor for engagement and transformation, Professor Andre Keet, said the paper had an important role to play in demystifying fake news.
“The Herald as a newspaper is rooted in the life, interests of Gqeberha and the metro community.
“The media plays an important role in cutting through the surface of fake news that we experience on a daily basis.
“It is crucially important to have an institution like The Herald to share truthful accounts of life in society from all available angles. Allowing its readers to make their own interpretations of the stories.”
The red-carpet affair will take place at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on Friday and will see performances from major SA musicians including Ami Faku, J’Something, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Dumza Maswana and Unathi Nkayi as the host.
Exclusive memorabilia will be signed by Kolisi and auctioned on the evening.
The Herald
