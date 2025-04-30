Top position for Dane Hurst at SA’s biggest ballet company
Nelson Mandela Bay-born ballet dancer Dane Hurst, until now based in London in the UK, learnt this week that he has been appointed as artistic director of Joburg Ballet, the biggest such company in SA.
Hurst takes up this new permanent appointment at the end of June...
