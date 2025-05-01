Acting city boss accused of amending tender committee resolution
DA’s Kayser wants answers on how this decision was allegedly made
Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting city manager, Ted Pillay, has been accused of amending a bid adjudication committee resolution to include a company that later lowered its offer to secure a portion of the R89m allocated for emergency flood repair work in KwaNobuhle.
The metro already faces legal threats over tenders as pressure mounts to resolve disputes over other contracts for a further R53m in flood repair work...
