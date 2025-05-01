Couple accused of toddler’s murder to return to court soon
The case against a couple accused of killing a 19-month-old toddler in 2013 will return to the Gqeberha high court once the defence attorneys have consulted their clients.
Robin Clarke, 35, and his wife. Kristen, 29, made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, when their attorneys asked for additional time to prepare for the criminal trial, set to start in the next few days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.