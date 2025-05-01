Heartfelt tributes as loved ones bid Vanessa farewell
Emotional memorial service for mom murdered in Oyster Bay
A mother’s unbearable grief echoed through the space where loved ones gathered on Wednesday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to Vanessa van Rensburg, who was brutally killed over the Easter weekend.
Before Charmaine Linde, 60, could take her seat, she collapsed into sobs and her deep, gut-wrenching cries filled the hall with the unbearable weight of a mother’s sorrow...
