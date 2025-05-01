Police take in suspect after Miramar motorcycle theft
Another motorcycle was stolen in Miramar this week but a chase through William Moffett Expressway ended with a suspect standing idle after being surrounding by police and private security.
After motorcycles worth almost a million rand were stolen in Gqeberha earlier this month, Tuesday saw the arrest of a 29-year-old foreign national believed to be part of motorcycle theft syndicate, according to Citywide security director Stephen Moore...
