Wildest swim ever up the Kariega River
Open water adventurers tackle inaugural ‘immersive experience’ through Sibuya Game Reserve
The Eastern Cape’s vibrant open water swimming sector forged ahead at the weekend with the inaugural 6.5km wild swim experience up the Kariega River through the Sibuya Game Reserve.
Billed as “the wildest swim of your life”, the event on Saturday began at riverside pub and restaurant Horns Up, just outside the reserve, and took swimmers upriver through the distinctive Kariega horseshoe to finish at Sibuya’s Forest Camp...
