Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest

The reopened inquest into the mysterious death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli now under way at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday continued to hear contradictory evidence over his death.
Witness Mohomed Manjoo, who was a clerk at Stanger Hospital where Luthuli was admitted after he was found injured on a railway line in 1967, denied it was a Dr Joubert from Durban who told people at the hospital that the chief had passed away.
He said the person who told them was a Dr Misra, a district surgeon in KwaDukuza.
“Dr Misra was my close friend. I have known him for many years because he frequently came to Stanger Hospital as a local district surgeon. I can put my head on the block it was him who informed us that Luthuli had passed on,” he said.
Manjoo said he did not remember seeing Dr Joubert on the day. “I cannot say he was not there but I didn't see him. Maybe he used another entrance,” he said.
Prosecutor Annah Chuene asked Manjoo if he knew Dr Joubert. Manjoo said he did. The initial inquest into the death of Luthuli, which was conducted at the Stanger magistrate’s court in 1967, revealed that it was Dr Joubert who told people at the hospital about Luthuli's death.
Other disputed evidence concerned the person who was driving the ambulance that fetched Luthuli from the railway line. Evidence suggests the ambulance driver was a Peter Papaya but Manjoo disputes this, saying the driver was a Mr Zwane.
He said Zwane was a driver on duty on the day, who fetched Luthuli. Manjoo said Zwane came back with Luthuli and stayed about three to five minutes at the reception before he proceeded to a ward.
Manjoo said he suspected Zwane had not known Luthuli was because if he had, he would have gone straight to the emergency section.
Manjoo said it was unlikely to be Papaya who fetched Luthuli because he was senior to Zwane, and in fact was his supervisor.
Asked if he was called at the inquest in 1967, Manjoo said he was not called and he did not know why. He said if he had been called, he would have given telling evidence that would shape the inquest.
Manjoo said many key witnesses were not called in the initial inquest. He said he knew the pathologist, Dr JJ van Zyl, who examined Luthuli's body. Manjoo said he knew one of the nurses who were present when Luthuli was admitted at the hospital. He said there was also a Sister Faith Mzaneli, whom he thinks is still alive.
The inquest will resume on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Witness disputes evidence from original Chief Luthuli inquest
Mohomed Manjoo says the person who broke the news was not a Dr Joubert and the ambulance driver was not the person named in the first inquest
Image: Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
