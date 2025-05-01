Young George cricketer cracks SA U19 squad for Namibia tournament
For a talented cricketer from Thembalethu Informal Settlement in George, it was a case of hard work and sacrifice meeting with opportunity that saw Enathi Khitshini realise his dream of representing SA on an international platform.
The 18-year-old leftarm spinner has been included in the SA U19 team which is playing in a tournament in Namibia this week and is hoping that his performance will secure his spot in the U19 World Cup in 2026...
