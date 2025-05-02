A gruesome scourge: Mom’s murder shocks Knysna
Body shoved down pit latrine in latest grisly crime
The picturesque town of Knysna was on tenterhooks this week as protesters waved placards outside court following the latest grisly crime in the ongoing scourge of violence in SA.
In a gruesome incident that has shocked the community, Ntombizodwa Mei, 36, was murdered and her body was found on Freedom Day after it had been shoved down a pit latrine...
