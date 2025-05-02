News

East Cape conservation visionary ‘goes home’

Down-to-earth Sidbury farmer paved the way for today’s eco-tourism boom

By GUY ROGERS - 02 May 2025

The father of Eastern Cape conservation, who guided the first purchases of marginal farmland in the early 1990s that today underpins the province’s multibillion-rand eco-tourism sector, has died.

Four-hundred people attended the send-off on Wednesday last week for Bill “Tick” Fowlds, 88, at the sixth-generation family homestead Leeuwenbosch, now a lodge in the Amakhala Game Reserve, after a family funeral service at the Leeuwenbosch Chapel ...

