Four arrested for murder of teenage girl and woman in Walmer

Four suspects will appear in the Gqeberha high court on Monday for their alleged involvement in the brutal double murder of a teenage girl and woman from Walmer township.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the lifeless bodies of the victims, aged 19 and 40, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in Sakhasonke Village, Walmer township, at about 8.30pm on Thursday.
“As detectives processed the crime scene, crucial leads prompted the task team and Operation Bamba members to expand their search to local hospitals.
“At Dora Nginza Hospital, they arrested a suspect receiving treatment for a leg injury, which was later connected to the Walmer murders.”
She said further investigations led the police to a residence in Greenshields Park, where three more suspects were arrested.
“During the operation, police confiscated a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and a box of 9mm ammunition.
“The motive behind the killings remains under investigation.
“The suspects, aged between 28 and 46, are facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”
