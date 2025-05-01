Four wardens suspended after death of inmate at Goodwood correctional facility

The department of correctional services has suspended four prison warders after the death of an inmate at Goodwood prison in Cape Town earlier this year.
The inmate, Quinton Fortuin, 44, died on February 16 as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries and his death was classified as unnatural.
Addressing the media on Thursday, national commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale said the incident occurred on February 16 during an unlocking procedure which involves the counting and movement of offenders. Inmates exited their cells and assembled in a line, however Fortuin remained in his cell and only joined the queue after being called and positioned himself at the back.
Thobakgale said a distress call was made after Fortuin launched an unprovoked attack on correctional services official Lwandile Manise.
“The assault was carried out with a sharpened object, resulting in serious injuries to Manise, including a broken arm. He was immediately assisted and transported to hospital for treatment.
“In response to the emergency, additional officials arrived and force was used to restrain the offender. Fortuin sustained injuries during this intervention and was transported to Karl Bremer Hospital, where he was declared deceased shortly after 12 noon,” Thobakgale said.
He added the post-mortem examination concluded the inmate had died as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries and his death was classified as unnatural.
“Goodwood Correctional Centre now accommodates both remand detainees and sentenced offenders. Its approved bed capacity is 1,651 but it is operating at an occupancy rate of 150.21%, housing 1,762 remand detainees and 718 sentenced offenders,” said Thobakgale .
“This is against a staff capacity of 302. Hence, this level of overcrowding presents real and ongoing risks for both inmates and staff members.
“The findings of this investigation point to an urgent need to evaluate the effectiveness of management practices at Goodwood Correctional Centre.”
Fortuin faced several charges including triple murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
His criminal record dated back to 2007 and included multiple prior arrests and periods of incarceration, including instances of parole revocation due to noncompliance with placement conditions and repeated violent offences.
“I assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and any misconduct uncovered will be met with appropriate disciplinary action,” said Thobakgale .
