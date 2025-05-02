Game on for Van Der Kemp’s uplifting sports day
A small and under-resourced school in Salt Lake is hoping to make a big impact on its pupils through play.
By using the philosophy of “a kid in sport is a kid out of court”, Van Der Kemp Primary School is aiming to uplift and encourage the youth to aspire beyond their circumstances through the hosting of the Indigenous African Games next week...
